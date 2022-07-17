Here are the eateries in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen that are offering free or discounted meals for children this summer

With the summer holidays fast approaching, many parents are concerned about how they are going to feed their children, especially as many families are feeling the pinch with soaring food, energy and fuel bills.

To tackle summer holiday hunger, some of the country's biggest retailers are offering free or cheap meals for children.

Here is a list of all the places your children can eat discounted or free meals this summer across the district.

Breakfast at Premier Inn.

Asda Cafe

Located in Dewsbury on Mill Street West, Asda Cafe will be providing £1 meals for children seven days a week, with no adult spend, from July 25 until September 4.

Children aged 16 and under will be able to get either a hot or cold meal, depending on availability.

Baby food is also available as part of the initiative, with little ones able to get a free pouch of Ella's kitchen baby food.

A spokesperson from Asda said: “We know that families can find the summer holidays tough, and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger.

“With that in mind, we are so pleased to be able to offer children’s meals for just £1, with no minimum adult spend, to ensure that those who would normally rely on a school meal aren’t left without.”

Asda Dewsbury has also provided further financial support through its Asda Foundation grant to local groups such as Batley Food Bank, Rainbow Baby Bank, Bramwell Sports and Fearless People.

IKEA

Located on Holden Ing Way in Birstall, the Swedish company will be offering all youngsters a meal from the children’s menu for 95p or £1.50 for a combination meal, from July 11 to September 3.

The combination meal includes one hot meal, jelly and a soft drink, and a piece of fruit.

An IKEA spokesperson said: “At IKEA, we want children to enjoy summer with full tummies for plenty of energy to have fun.

“That’s why we’ve introduced a healthy and affordable food offer until September 3, where any meal from the children’s menu can be purchased for 95p, or £1.50 for a combination meal which includes a hot meal, jelly, soft drink and a piece of fruit.”

Brewers Fayre

Brewers Faye pub, The Hunsworth, located on Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton, will be offering two children under 16, with one paying adult, a free breakfast everyday.

Families can enjoy the unlimited breakfast from just £9.50 per adult and with the added value of two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult, that brings the bill for a family of four to as little as £4.75 per person.

Brewers Fayre is part of the Whitbread company, which is running the offer across all of its Premier Inn hotels and adjoining restaurants including Brewers Fayer, Beefeater, Table Table, Bar+ Block and Whitbread Inns.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “We know that holidays can be an expensive time for families, which is why we want to share our amazing kids eat free deal, just in time for the summer holidays.

“Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, and our restaurants and hotels are a great value place for families to fill up with a delicious breakfast before a busy day ahead.”

Morrisons cafe

Located on Union Street in Heckmondwike, children under 16 can get one free meal in the cafe when you buy an adult meal worth at least £4.99 after 3pm daily.

The children's free meal includes one main meal, a piece of fruit and a drink.

Morrisons has announced that this nationwide deal has been made permanent, and extended the operational hours to be all day every day.

What’s more, Morrisons has recently introduced an evening “meal of the day” for under £5 which also includes a drink.

Every weekday from 3pm, a “Daily Special” will be discounted to £4.99 and is compatible with the Kids Eat Free offer, meaning a family of four can enjoy a meal out together for just £9.98.

A spokesperson from Morrisons said: "We know how hard it is for our customers at the moment and we want to make sure they are still able to enjoy a meal out, even on a budget."

For more information, visit: https://my.morrisons.com/kids-eat-free---tscs/

Further afield

Going on a day out or visiting family? Children’s deals can also be redeemed from cafes and restaurants further afield, including:

Future Inns: Under 12s eat for free with any adult meal during the school holidays.

Table Table: Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

Yo! Sushi: Kids eat free from 3pm-5.30pm, Monday to Thursday until September 1, 2022.

The Real Greek: Kids eat free every Sunday for every £10 spent with an adult.

Pausa Cafe Dunelm: From June 27, children get one mini main meal, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spent in the cafe.

Hungry Horse: Kids eat breakfast free with every adult breakfast. Daily from 9am-12pm.

Bella Italia: Children eat for £1 with any adult main. The offer is valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.