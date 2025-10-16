Half-term holidays: 10 UK restaurants, pubs and fast food chains where kids can eat for free

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:25 BST

Here is where kids can eat for free during the half term holidays 🍴

As the children take a break from school, families across the UK will be looking for ways to spend their days without too much of a hefty cost.

Going out for a meal with the family is a great way to enjoy time together, and there are plenty of eateries including restaurants, pubs and fast food chains offering a ‘kids eat free’ deal.

Here is a list of 10 places offering a free meal to kids during the half-term holidays.

At ASK Italian, kids can eat for free from October 7 to October 31. Adults must be part of the ASK Perks scheme via the app, where they will receive a code to redeem.

1. ASK Italian

At ASK Italian, kids can eat for free from October 7 to October 31. Adults must be part of the ASK Perks scheme via the app, where they will receive a code to redeem. | ASK Italian

Kids can enjoy a meal from Burger King from October 13 to November 2, when an adult purchases a qualifying burger meal.

2. Burger King

Kids can enjoy a meal from Burger King from October 13 to November 2, when an adult purchases a qualifying burger meal. | Mario Tama/Getty Images)

At Bella Italia, kids can eat free every Thursday. The offer includes three courses and a drink, suitable for 2 to 11 year olds.

3. Bella Italia

At Bella Italia, kids can eat free every Thursday. The offer includes three courses and a drink, suitable for 2 to 11 year olds. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com

Kids can eat for free at Café Rouge, with the purchase of any adult main meal. The deal is available every day from 12pm to 4pm.

4. Café Rouge

Kids can eat for free at Café Rouge, with the purchase of any adult main meal. The deal is available every day from 12pm to 4pm. | Google-Osa Yuu

