Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Good Friday treat: Eleven of the best fish and chip shops to try this Easter in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to Google reviews

Fancy a Good Friday treat? When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips. Especially at Easter!

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Nov 2022, 11:30 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:18 BST

Here are just some of the spots for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to try this Easter, and beyond, based on places rated over 4.5 stars on Google reviews, with at least 50 reviews.

See if your favourite makes the list.

1. Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (based on 108 Google reviews)

1. Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (based on 108 Google reviews) Photo: Google Streetview

2. Six Lane Ends Fisheries, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.8/5 (based on 91 Google reviews)

2. Six Lane Ends Fisheries, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.8/5 (based on 91 Google reviews) Photo: Google Streetview

3. Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 215 Google reviews)

3. Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 215 Google reviews) Photo: Google Streetview

4. Arnies, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 80 Google reviews)

4. Arnies, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 80 Google reviews) Photo: Google Streetview

