The Good Food Guide has announced the best places for a Sunday roast

The winning restaurant is The Abbey Inn in Byland, North Yorkshire

75% of Good Food Readers voted a Sunday roast as Britain’s most famous meal

Restaurant guide The Good Food Guide has announced the top 50 places to visit for a Sunday roast, as part of its inaugural Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist.

The Good Food Guide’s search for the best Sunday roast is sponsored by Koffman’’s Potatoes and Tracklements and has been created to champion the UK hospitality industry from neighbourhood cafés to fine dining restaurants.

A Sunday roast was found to be one of the most popular meals in Britain, with 75% of Good Food Guide readers voting it as Britain's most famous dish.

The worthy winner as the best place for a Sunday roast across the UK was North Yorkshire based The Abbey Inn, which is located in Byland.

Other winners included Blacklock Canary Wharf in London for Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining, Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co in London for Best Value Sunday Roast, Shrub, Chester, Cheshire for Best Vegan Sunday Road and The Social Distortion in Hull, East Yorkshire for Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast.

Here is the full list of the Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist.

London

Blacklock, Canary Wharf Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining

Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co, Hackney Best ValueSunday Roast

The Canton Arms, Stockwell

The Devonshire, Soho

The Holland, Kensington

The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate Village

South West England

Bank, Bristol

St Kew Inn, Bodmin, Cornwall

The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon

The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford, Devon

The Great Bustard, Salisbury, Wiltshire

The Millbrook Inn, South Pool, Devon

The Somerford Arms, Little Somerford, Wiltshire

South East England

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex

The Merry Harriers, Hambledon, Surrey

The Plough Shiplake, Shiplake, Oxfordshire

The Plough, Rye, East Sussex

The Running Horses, Mickleham, Surrey

The White Hart, Fyfield, Oxfordshire

Central England

Howard Arms, Ilmington, Warwickshire

Seats at Robinsons, Wolverhampton, West Midlands

The New Inn, Hereford, Herefordshire

The Old Wharf Inn, Stourbridge, West Midlands

The Olive Branch, Clipsham, Rutland

The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire

White Horse, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

East England

Socius, Burnham Market, Norfolk

The Brewers, Rattlesden, Suffolk

The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market, Norfolk

The Sun Inn Felmersham, Felmersham, Bedfordshire

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, Suffolk

North West England

Fold, Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester

Heft, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria

Shrub, Chester, Cheshire Best Vegan Sunday Roast

Solo, Aughton, Lancashire

The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria

North East England

Ox Club, Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Abbey Inn, Byland, North Yorkshire Overall Winner

The Brick Yard, Brighouse, West Yorkshire

The Owl Hawnby, Hawnby, North Yorkshire

The Social Distortion, Hull, East Yorkshire Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast

Scotland

Coorie Inn, Muthill, Perthshire & Kinross

Hawksmoor Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Lothians

Porter & Rye, Glasgow

The Loveable Rogue West End, Glasgow

Wales

Asador 44, Cardiff

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan

Heaneys, Cardiff

The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon, Powys

Three Horseshoes Inn, Groesffordd, Powys

Where is your favourite place to visit for a Sunday roast? Let us know in the comment section below 👇