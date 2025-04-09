Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the shelves now and costing just £29.99, this fan-favourite gadget turns any garden into a pizzeria.

Budding dough spinners will need to hurry though as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to work with both gas and charcoal BBQs, the compact must-have features a ceramic pizza stone and an integrated thermometer to ensure every slice is cooked to perfection.

Pizza night just got an upgrade - Aldi’s sell-out BBQ Pizza Oven is making a comeback!

Plus, with a speedy 10-minute cook time, chefs will be serving up crispy, restaurant-quality 12-inch pizzas in no time. Even better, shoppers can save a sizzling 50% compared to similar models available from George Foreman—making this an unbeatable deal for pizza lovers.

Aldi’s BBQ Pizza Oven will be available in stores while stocks last.