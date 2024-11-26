Food review: We were invited to Cosmo to sample cuisines from across the globe - here's what we thought

We were recently invited to go along to the Cosmo restaurant in Doncaster to sample cuisines from across the globe, and here's our verdict.

Having only ventured to Cosmo once before we were keen to go back and try out the many dishes that we didn’t get round to the first time – and trust me there are MANY!

Situated in the heart of the Frenchgate Centre, an escalator ride up a floor took us away from the hustle and bustle of Saturday shoppers and up to the vast restaurant. We were welcomed at the reception desk by a friendly face before being taken to our table.

One thing that I do recall from the first visit is how pleasant all the staff are, asking if we were familar with this style of dining, if we were happy with the table, what drinks they could bring to us and, without being overbearing, checking in to make sure everything was to our liking throughout the visit.

So now the important bit, the food.

When I say there is a vast array to choose from I mean vast. English, Italian, Thai, Mexican, Indian, Chinese, from the grill, sushi, salads, soups, side dishes, desserts. You think of it, the chances are it was there. And it is all laid out in sections, buffet style, for you to help yourself.

I opted for the corn soup to start, it’s my go-to appetiser, simply delicious, thick, creamy and piping hot.

My partner delved straight into the mains, selecting bits from the Indian area, all of which were thoroughly enjoyed (except what we think was tofu, definitely an acquired taste).

I went for Chinese. Noodles, a spicy beef and black bean sauce - which would have kept vampires away (but definitely in a good way) – vegetable rolls, and crispy duck with hoisin sauce. Simply delicious. It really was one of the tastiest Chinese meals I have had for a long time. If there was anything I would pull the restaurant up on was the temperaure of this plate of food – that said, I do use piping hot plates at home which always helps and I know is difficult to master in a busy help yourself place llke this.

My better half couldn’t resist the noodles and black bean having seen mine so he went back and tried his own – it didn’t touch the sides!

And then for desserts. I am not a big fan of sweet stuff, especially after a big meal so I went for the simple option of a mango cheesecake and vanilla ice cream. It was just the right amount.

This can't be said for my partner who chose a gigantic slice of blackforest gateau with ice cream. And yes the plate was clean by the end.

We dined mid afternoon on a Saturday when the cost for an adult is £16.99. We both agreed this was a very reasonable price for what was on offer, and we certainly got our money’s worth.

If you fancy trying out Cosmo, it is not just in Doncaster, they have branches in Aberdeen, Belfast, Bournemouth, Bristol, Derby, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow Silverburn, Glasgow St Enoch, Leeds Temporarily Closed, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Oxford, Preston Coming Soon, Reading, Romford, Sheffield, Southampton, Wolverhampton. Visit www.cosmo-restaurants.co.uk to find out more and to book a table at your nearest restaurant.