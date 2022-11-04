Fish and Chips in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: 11 of the best chippies in North Kirklees according to Google reviews
Dewsbury, Batley and Spen has plenty of popular fish and chip shops in and around the area - here are some of the very best, according to Google reviews.
By Adam Cheshire
4 minutes ago
When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.
Here are the top 11 spots for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, based on places rated over 4.5 stars on Google reviews, with at least 50 reviews.
See if your favourite makes the list.
Page 1 of 3