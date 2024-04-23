If you’re looking for a spring tipple then look no further than the Brancott Estate and Stoneleigh brands.

Brancott Estate Flight is a zesty and vibrant Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, crafted by Marlborough pioneers Brancott Estate.

The brand’s knowledge of the Marlborough region and the Sauvignon Blanc grape has allowed its winemakers to select and harvest grapes earlier than usual to craft this full-flavoured wine that is naturally 20 per cent lighter in alcohol and calories than a standard Sauvignon Blanc.

This wine presents fragrant passion fruit, lemons and grapefruit on the nose. These aromas are followed by a sweet pungency and ripe lemon sherbet flavours that change to mangos. The palate shows great balance with a refreshing, crisp and lively acidity.

Why not try making a Spring Spritz?

Recipe: ¼ soda water, ¾ Brancott Estate, garnish of mint.

RRP: £8.50

The Stoneleigh range of Marlborough wines is 100 per cent vegan and gluten free, featuring 100 per cent sustainably sourced grapes from unique terroir.

Started by nature, the winery’s philosophy of minimum intervention ensures that the vibrant flavours of Stoneleigh are captured in each and every bottle.

From one of Marlborough's most famous producers, the Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc displays fresh and varietally true aromas of passionfruit and cut grass. On the palate, vibrant citrus fights to burst through before a succulent and crisp finish.

Serve lightly chilled on its own or as an aperitif.

RRP: £10.50