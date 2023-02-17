News you can trust since 1858
Here are 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Fancy a Friday night treat? When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

By Adam Cheshire
2 minutes ago

Here are the top 11 spots for fish and chips in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, based on places rated over 4.5 stars on Google reviews, with at least 50 reviews.

See if your favourite makes the list.

1. Scarborough Fisheries, The Town, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (based on 108 Google reviews)

2. Six Lane Ends Fisheries, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.8/5 (based on 91 Google reviews)

3. Chipbox, Willans Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 215 Google reviews)

4. Arnies, Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (based on 80 Google reviews)

