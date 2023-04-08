News you can trust since 1858
Easter Sunday lunch: 10 of the best places to go for a special meal this Easter in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to TripAdvisor

If you’re looking for somewhere to a enjoy a special meal with loved ones this Easter Sunday, this list of some of the best places in North Kirklees could help.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Mar 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Here are 10 of the best places to go to eat in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen for a special meal this Easter, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton

1. Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton Photo: Google streetview

2. Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw

2. Grand Cru, Bradford Road, Birkenshaw Photo: Google streetview

3. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton

3. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton Photo: Google streetview

4. Healds Hall Hotel, Leeds Road, Liversedge

4. Healds Hall Hotel, Leeds Road, Liversedge Photo: steve riding

