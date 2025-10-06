Domino’s winds back the clock with an ‘80s-inspired merch collection to celebrate 40 years in the UK.

40 years ago, Domino's entered the UK with its first store in Luton, and to celebrate being hot since ’85, the iconic pizza brand is releasing a limited-edition merch collection inspired by the original delivery uniforms from 1985.

Domino’s is launching the nostalgic capsule collection with cult vintage fashion collectors Unified Goods, combining rare 1985 uniform pieces and other collectible items, as well as a selection of garments inspired by the launch year.

The exclusive collection is worthy of any birthday bash and includes a new slogan t-shirt with a bespoke screen-printed design, socks adorned with Domino’s iconic ‘80s line ‘one call does it all!’ and a Domino’s bumper sticker.

Expect colour blocks in Domino’s signature red and blue, as well as unapologetic ‘80s styling in the limited collection, which includes a rerun of the original Domino’s bomber jacket, polo shirt and cap.

Domino’s fans can get their hands on the drop exclusively on unifiedgoods.com – but you’ll have to be quick; this drop is set to be snapped up quicker than a Domino's delivery at a house party.

Fans were also able to spot pieces from the collection in Domino’s throwback film inspired by ‘80s video games and cult classic movies, a visual trip back to when deliveries came with attitude and double denim.

Melanie Howe, Domino's Chief Nostalgia Officer (CNO), said: "This year is a significant milestone for us, marking 40 years since Domino's powered up its first oven in the UK in 1985, so it felt right to honour being hot since ‘85 with a piping hot drop that's bold, fun, and perfectly Domino’s.

The 40-year milestone has inspired Domino’s to take a trip all the way back to the ‘80s and celebrate four decades of piping hot deliveries This includes the opening of the first store in Luton, followed by the 100th store in 1995, before closing the ‘90s out with the brand’s iconic ‘The Simpsons’ adverts. Fast forward to 2025, Domino’s is now bringing back history with something for everyone.

Domino's fans and fashion fiends with a taste for nostalgic ‘80s trends can get their hands on the limited-edition retro collection by ordering at unifiedgoods.com until Thursday 9th October 2025 23:59.