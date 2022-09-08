Dewsbury pub prepares to host beer and music festival this weekend
The Leggers Inn in Dewsbury is getting ready to welcome crowds of visitors as it hosts its beer and music festival this weekend.
The two-day event at the Mill Street East pub will include a hog roast, bouncy castle and performances from Sax and Axe and Irish singer Dean O’Grady.
The pub will also be serving a one-off variety of 15 different craft beers and ciders.
A spokesperson from The Leggers Inn said: “Bands will be in the marquee and long bench seating will provide a real get together feel.
Most Popular
-
1
See this swish, contemporary home for sale now in Dewsbury
-
2
Dewsbury pub prepares to host beer and music festival this weekend
-
3
This open plan, six-bed property has amazing space
-
4
From red squirrels to whales - the best places in Yorkshire to see wildlife
-
5
Mrs Hinch fans share ‘amazing’ 80p hack to remove ‘musty’ washing machine smells
“No matter the weather, it’s sure to be an amazing event!”
The Leggers Inn, which took over the Saville Town Wharf site in 1982, will also host comedy night Laughter at the Leggers on Thursday, September 15.
The night, which sold out last year, will see five award-winning comedians take to the stage.
Tickets are £5 per person and available from behind the bar or via The Leggers Inn Facebook page.