Dewsbury pub prepares to host beer and music festival this weekend

The Leggers Inn in Dewsbury is getting ready to welcome crowds of visitors as it hosts its beer and music festival this weekend.

By Jessica Barton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 2:00 pm

The two-day event at the Mill Street East pub will include a hog roast, bouncy castle and performances from Sax and Axe and Irish singer Dean O’Grady.

The pub will also be serving a one-off variety of 15 different craft beers and ciders.

A spokesperson from The Leggers Inn said: “Bands will be in the marquee and long bench seating will provide a real get together feel.

The Leggers Inn, Dewsbury.

“No matter the weather, it’s sure to be an amazing event!”

The Leggers Inn, which took over the Saville Town Wharf site in 1982, will also host comedy night Laughter at the Leggers on Thursday, September 15.

The night, which sold out last year, will see five award-winning comedians take to the stage.

Tickets are £5 per person and available from behind the bar or via The Leggers Inn Facebook page.

