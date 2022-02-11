Companionship and crumpets await at Cleckheaton breakfast club

Cleckheaton Companions Breakfast Club members enjoying warm crumpets.

As the winter days are at long last starting to draw out, perhaps some of us are braving the chill and peeking round our front doors again.

A warm welcome awaits at St John’s Breakfast Club and Companions Café Drop-in Centre, for anyone willing to brave the cold, every Wednesday from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

The months after Christmas can seem dark and dreary and “are certainly months when people who live alone or who are socially isolated can feel more lonely than usual”, said scheme manager, Vicky Angell, a vocational minister with the Leeds Diocese.

Vicky added: “We are trying to combat isolation by offering a light in the darkness – and a light breakfast!

“There is always a cheery smile and a friendly ear here at the breakfast club.”

The breakfast club creates a warm and friendly space where people can either socialise or just sit and read the paper with a cup of tea if they prefer.

The scheme also offers a lending library with books, CDs, DVDs, games, jigsaws, craft activities and entertainers, all free of charge.

There is also no charge for entry or breakfast.

However, companions can make a donation if they wish but only if they can afford to do so.

The breakfast club is part of the national Chatty Café scheme which began by encouraging cafes and other venues to have a chatter and natter table, where customers could sit and talk to other customers.

Since Covid-19 the scheme has also introduced weekly one-to-one calls and online chatty café sessions which are for anyone aged 18 and over.

The St John’s Breakfast Club and Companions Café Drop-in is a non-religious group and all are welcome.

The breakfast club takes place in the community rooms at St John's the Evangelist Church every Wednesday between 10.30am and 2.30pm and is located on Church Street, Cleckheaton.