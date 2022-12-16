Here are ten of the best rated spots to grab a coffee in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews and ratings left on Google.

Whether you love a latte, crave a cappuccino or favour a flat white, there is nothing quite like the splendid aroma of a freshly brewed coffee.

And North Kirklees is blessed with a number of places where you can grab one of the nations most loved beverages.

Here, we have rounded up 10 of the most highly-rated coffee shops in the area, according to Google reviews. These places have a rating of 4.5/5 stars or higher and are based on more than 85 customer reviews.

1. Pappa Chai, Clerk Green Street, Batley - 4.8/5 (140 reviews)

2. Bennett's Eggs & The Garden Coffee Lounge, Croft Farm, Clough Lane, Liversedge - 4.7/5 (677 reviews)

3. Blend Cafe Bar, Crosslane House, Cross Crown Street, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (192 reviews)

4. Milepost Cafe, Spen Valley Greenway, Liversedge, WF15 6PS - 4.7/5 (157 reviews)