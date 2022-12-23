As people look to flock to bars and taverns for a traditional festive pint over the holidays, here are ten of the best rated pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough, according to reviews and ratings left on Google.

Whether you’re partial to a perfectly poured well-earned pint after a long day at work or you’re just in the mood to treat the other half to a cosy, quiet drink in front of a roaring log fire, there is nothing quite like popping to your local pub, especially during the festive season.

And North Kirklees is blessed with a number of drinking establishments where you can grab an alcoholic, or non-alcoholic, beverage over Christmas and New Year.

Here, we have rounded up 10 of the most highly-rated pubs in the area, according to Google reviews. These places have a rating of 4.6/5 stars or higher and are based on more than 100 customer reviews.

Please drink responsibly.

1. Mill Valley Brewery, Unit 10 Woodroyd Mills, Cleckheaton - 4.8/5 (102 reviews)

2. The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5 (625 reviews)

3. The Rose and Crown, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 4.6/5 (446 reviews)

4. The Rising Sun, Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge - 4.6/5 (309 reviews)