Tesco has revealed a new and exclusive brand – Taste Shack - ready to spice up the nation’s mealtimes.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read
The range is full of ready-to-cook chicken-centred mains and complementary sides, allowing people enjoy their favourite meals with restaurant inspired flavours this summer.

The Taste Shack Piri Piri Chicken Breasts are coated in a fiery piri piri marinade, bound to pack a punch for those who like warming flavours.

Anyone wanting a milder, yet still full of flavour choice can try the Taste Shack Lemon and Herb Half Chicken; infused with a zesty lemon flavour and laden with aromatic herbs and spices. Shoppers can also pick up the Taste Shack Southern Fried Mini Fillets, coated in a light, crispy southern-style breadcrumb giving them that extra crunch.

Within the Taste Shack range there are also a variety of delicious sides, from juicy sweet corn and spicy rice to creamy coleslaw.

The Taste Shack Piri Piri Chips come with a sachet of piri piri salt so you can customise you spice, the Taste Shack Fiery Chicken Wings are coated in a spicy, zingy marinade with a hot piri piri sauce, and the Taste Shack Punchy Peas are topped with a parsley, mint, and chilli dressing for a treat for the tastebuds.

Tesco shoppers will also find sauces and dips in the Taste Shack range, ready to add extra flavour and complement the main and side dishes. From mild to wild, the Taste Shack Ultimate Dip Stacker is a trio of sauces featuring BBQ sauce, piri piri mayonnaise and hot sauce to please every taste bud around the table.

For gravy lovers, the Taste Shack Chicken Gravy is rich in taste and well-seasoned with onion and black pepper, perfect for dipping chips or pouring over chicken for added flavour.

The range is available now both in-store and online at Tesco.com, with the full range on Clubcard Prices until 29th August 2023, making it the perfect opportunity to try the range this summer.

