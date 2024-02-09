Today, Friday, February 9, is National Pizza Day and, whether you prefer a deep pan to a thin crust, or a margherita to a meat feast, pizza is certainly a perfect evening’s treat.
Here are 10 of the best places to enjoy a pizza in North Kirklees, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Fratelli
Fratelli Italian Restaurant and Bar, Town Gate, Wyke - 5/5 based on 75 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google Street View
2. Casa Luli
Casa Luli, Halifax Road, Liversedge - 4.5/5 (343 reviews). Photo: Google Street View
3. Aldo's
Aldo's Pizzeria, Central Parade, Cleckheaton - 4/5 (867 reviews). Photo: Google Street View
4. Zizzi
Zizzi Italian Restaurant, Birstall Retail Park - 4/5 (725 reviews). Photo: Google Street View