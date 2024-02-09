News you can trust since 1858
National Pizza Day is today, Friday, February 9!

Celebrate and enjoy National Pizza Day at one of these 10 Italian restaurants rated among the best in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to reviews on Tripadvisor

To celebrate National Pizza Day, here are the top 10 places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen where you can savour one of Italy’s most famous dishes, according to customer reviews on Tripadvisor.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Today, Friday, February 9, is National Pizza Day and, whether you prefer a deep pan to a thin crust, or a margherita to a meat feast, pizza is certainly a perfect evening’s treat.

Here are 10 of the best places to enjoy a pizza in North Kirklees, according to Tripadvisor.

Fratelli Italian Restaurant and Bar, Town Gate, Wyke - 5/5 based on 75 Tripadvisor reviews.

1. Fratelli

Fratelli Italian Restaurant and Bar, Town Gate, Wyke - 5/5 based on 75 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Casa Luli, Halifax Road, Liversedge - 4.5/5 (343 reviews).

2. Casa Luli

Casa Luli, Halifax Road, Liversedge - 4.5/5 (343 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

Aldo's Pizzeria, Central Parade, Cleckheaton - 4/5 (867 reviews).

3. Aldo's

Aldo's Pizzeria, Central Parade, Cleckheaton - 4/5 (867 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

Zizzi Italian Restaurant, Birstall Retail Park - 4/5 (725 reviews).

4. Zizzi

Zizzi Italian Restaurant, Birstall Retail Park - 4/5 (725 reviews). Photo: Google Street View

