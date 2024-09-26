Camra Good Beer Guide 2025: nine Good Beer Guide pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Heckmondwike

By Catherine Gannon
Published 26th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
The Camra Good Beer Guide 2025 published its 52nd edition today (Thursday). Here are nine pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Heckmondwike that you can find in the guide.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide says it is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, and lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK.

Around 400 pubs across Yorkshire have been listed, nine of which can be found in North Kirklees.

Click through our gallery to see which ones have been included in the guide.

You can view Good Beer Guide pubs here, or find more information on Camra’s website.

Pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, and Mirfield included in Camra's 2025 Good Beer Guide.

1. Camra's Good Beer Guide 2025

Pubs around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, and Mirfield included in Camra's 2025 Good Beer Guide. Photo: Google/Andrew Bellis/Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Cellar Bar in Batley.

2. Camra Good Beer Guide 2025

Cellar Bar in Batley. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The Black Bull in Liversedge.

3. Camra Good Beer Guide 2025

The Black Bull in Liversedge. Photo: M Page

Photo Sales
The Rising Sun in Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

4. Camra Good Beer Guide 2025

The Rising Sun in Norristhorpe, Liversedge. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyMirfieldCleckheatonNorth KirkleesYorkshire