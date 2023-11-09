British Pudding Day: Here are some of the best places to enjoy a dessert in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google reviews
To celebrate British Pudding Day, here are some of the best rated places to enjoy a tasty dessert in North Kirklees.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Today is a special Sweet Treat Thursday as November 9 is British Pudding Day! An annual event for people to saviour a delicious dessert from Sticky Toffee Puddings to Apple Crumbles and Chocolate Fudge Cake to an Eton Mess - the list is endless!
Here are some of the most popular places where you can tickle your tastebuds with a tasty pud-pud in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, according to customer reviews on Google.
1 / 4