British Pudding Day: Here are some of the best places to enjoy a dessert in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen according to Google reviews

To celebrate British Pudding Day, here are some of the best rated places to enjoy a tasty dessert in North Kirklees.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT

Today is a special Sweet Treat Thursday as November 9 is British Pudding Day! An annual event for people to saviour a delicious dessert from Sticky Toffee Puddings to Apple Crumbles and Chocolate Fudge Cake to an Eton Mess - the list is endless!

Here are some of the most popular places where you can tickle your tastebuds with a tasty pud-pud in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen, according to customer reviews on Google.

Qream T's Cakery and Pantry on Knowl Road, Mirfield, has a 5 star rating (out of 5) and 62 reviews.

1. Qream T's Cakery and Pantry

Qream T's Cakery and Pantry on Knowl Road, Mirfield, has a 5 star rating (out of 5) and 62 reviews. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Cake Box on Northgate, Dewsbury, has a 4.9 rating and 341 reviews.

2. Cake Box

Cake Box on Northgate, Dewsbury, has a 4.9 rating and 341 reviews. Photo: Google streetview

Strada Cafe on Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, has a 4.9 rating and 291 reviews.

3. Strada Cafe

Strada Cafe on Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, has a 4.9 rating and 291 reviews. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Shake Street on Garnett Street, Dewsbury, has a 4.9 rating and 256 reviews.

4. Shake Street

Shake Street on Garnett Street, Dewsbury, has a 4.9 rating and 256 reviews. Photo: Google streetview

