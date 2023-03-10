To celebrate British Pie Week, here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to treat yourself to a delicious, juicy pie, according to Google reviews.

Described as ‘one of the most delicious weeks of the year’ British Pie Week has returned this week - from Tuesday, March 7 to Monday, March 13 - for a 15th year.

Whether you’re a steak and kidney fan or a meat and potato lover, there are plenty of options when it comes to selecting a favourite pie.

Here are just some of the best places in North Kirklees to treat yourself to a delicious, juicy pie, according to reviews left on Google.

1 . Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to treat yourself to a pie, according to Google reviews. 1. B&M Collins & Sons, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 5/5 (40 reviews) Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

2 . Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to treat yourself to a pie, according to Google reviews. 2. Grantham's Family Bakers, Market Place, Batley - 4.8/5 (31 reviews) Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

3 . Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to treat yourself to a pie, according to Google reviews. 3. Haigh's Farm Shop, Elmgrove Farm, Far Common Road, Mirfield - 4.7/5 (458 reviews) Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales

4 . Here are just some of the best places in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen to treat yourself to a pie, according to Google reviews. 4. Chidswell Farm Shop, Chidswell Lane, Dewsbury - 4.7/5 (267 reviews) Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales