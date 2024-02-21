Breakfast-obsessed adults admitting eating the same meal for at least the last five years

Breakfast-obssessed adults admitting eating the same meal for at least the last five years.

But despite being an anticipated occasion, more than nine million people admit to eating the same thing each morning for at least the last five years. Plus, almost a quarter (23 per cent) of breakfast enthusiasts say they’re better at exploring options and trying new things for their evening meal.

While adults who eat breakfast love their morning meal because it helps set them up for the day (44 per cent) and is undeniably tasty (36 per cent), a third of the nation (33 per cent) find it so hard to decide what to eat for breakfast that they skip eating it altogether.

So, Alpro has partnered with Michelin-trained chef and TikTok sensation, Poppy O’Toole to launch the UK’s first plant-based breakfast tasting menu to bring the excitement of dinnertime to the breakfast table.

The innovative five course menu has been created to help Brits re-invigorate their breakfast, with research** from the plant-based pioneers also revealing that 11 per cent of people don’t feel inspired to try new things, and nine per cent admitted they lack creativity to whip something else up at breakfast time.

Research also shone a spotlight on the UK’s breakfast personas and Brit’s peculiarities when it comes to their morning meal:

Multi-Course Diners: 30 per cent of breakfast lovers treat themselves to more than one dish – rising to 49 per cent of Londoners.

Dreamers: Breakfast enthusiasts can’t get their morning meal off their mind as over two thirds (69 per cent) of people who eat breakfast look forward to starting their day with it.

Creatures of Habit: 23 per cent of people who eat breakfast are better at exploring more options and trying new things at dinnertime than breakfast as they have more time in the evening (53 per cent), more recipe books focused on suppertime meals (26 per cent) and know simple ways to add taste and flavour to dinnertime dishes (20 per cent).

Variety Seekers: A fifth want to see more variety when it comes to their morning meal, as 13 per cent sprinkle herbs and spices to their (otherwise, plain) scrambled eggs, and seven per cent turn to plant-based alternatives to milk for something tasty with their cereals.

Ditherers: This breakfast trend sees a third of people who eat breakfast (33 per cent) admitting they simply can’t decide what to have, so they end up skipping their morning meal entirely!

What’s more, households across the nation face their own breakfast dilemmas, as those in London are crowned the most breakfast obsessed, with 74 per cent looking forward to it every day, plus Londoners are also most likely to skip their morning meal entirely as they can’t work out what to have, as half (50 percent) of those in the UK’s capital city admit experiencing it. What’s more, 63 per cent of the Northeast eat the same thing for breakfast on repeat because it’s part of their routine, whereas Yorkshire and Humber share it’s out of ease and convenience.

So, to help Brits out with their breakfast, the first-of-its-kind menu created by Poppy O’Toole includes simple taste twists to elevate classic breakfast dishes.

Packed with taste variety - from an Alpro almond waffle with creamy almond butter and juicy peaches, to crispy curried hashbrowns topped with a dollop of creamy coconut yoghurt alternative, and sweet mango chutney – the menu takes inspiration from popular dinnertime tasting menus. There’s even an Alpro amuse bouche! Highlights from the recipe collection for people to try at home can be found at https://go.alpro.com/uk/breakfast-with-poppy.

Zoe Gardner, at Alpro, said: “At Alpro, we know adding simple taste twists, like introducing plant-based products to your breakfast, helps us shake things up in a delicious way. Though, as our research shows, the nation feel more adventurous when it comes to their evening meal. That’s why we’re so excited to be launching our plant-based breakfast tasting menu packed with taste variety so we can bring the excitement of dinnertime to the breakfast table.”

Michelin-trained chef and TikTok sensation, Poppy O’Toole said: “While dinner often steals the spotlight for its diverse and exciting flavours, breakfast deserves to share the limelight! I’m so excited for everyone to try the first-of-its-kind plant-based tasting menu this March, where I’ll be dishing up five courses to some lucky breakfast lovers. However, for those not able to attend, the tasty recipes can also be re-created at home.”

Breakfast enthusiasts can try the tasting menu for themselves on Thursday 14th March as Poppy O’Toole is set to serve up the five plant-based courses at a special event at Mortimer House in London.