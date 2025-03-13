Birstall restaurant Bangla Lounge named one of the best at National Curry Awards 2025

A restaurant in Birstall is celebrating after winning an award at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bangla Lounge, on Low Lane, has served a range of authentic Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine for over 20 years and picked up the Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year at the ceremony in February.

The awards celebrate the UK’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners were announced at an elegant ceremony that took place at Stanley House Hotel & Spa in Blackburn on February 17.

Bangla Lounge won the Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year award at this year's ceremony.

Bangla Lounge manager, Abdul Kahar, said he is absolutely delighted to have won the award.

"It shows the dedication we as a restaurant have in providing fine quality food and service and still making the headlines after all these years,” he said.

"Birstall is only a little village, but well known for many things and we’re very happy to be part of it. We hope to keep going for many more years!”