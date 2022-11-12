Birkenshaw-based, Andy Walker and his business partner Nigel Pickles have launched Brontë Drinks, a range of small batch spirits crafted to produce a vibrant, crisp, individual taste within a collection of gin, rum and vodkas.

Created as a “pandemic passion project”, the pair purchased The Brontë Liqueur Company from its Harrogate founder, Sir James Aykroyd, and using the liqueur’s base recipe of blackberry, sloes, honey and jasmine, began experimenting with new flavour combinations in a range of spirits.

Andy said: “We do have a passion for and appreciation of a good spirit and when the opportunity came along to purchase the heritage-based Brontë liqueur brand and stock, we saw an opportunity to use it as a base for developing a wider range of alcoholic drinks.

Founders of Brontë Drinks Andy Walker and Nigel Pickles.

“We’ve been working with our Yorkshire distiller and experimenting with flavours including citrus, heathers and rich botanicals to create a rich, smooth and dry gin, alongside a vanilla and nutmeg infused rum and a wild berry-based vodka.

“As a business model it is important to us to also give something back to the local community so we’re starting our enterprise by donating to the Birkenshaw Blue Dogs rugby club, which I’m a big supporter of.

“Authenticity is also key to our business and to our range and that transfers right through to our product names which, we feel are a great reflection of Yorkshire dialect and our humour!

“Once we cracked the name of our “Where’s Tha Bin gin,” there was no stopping us!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brontë Drinks’ “Where’s Tha Bin” gin sits alongside “Ey Up Cocker” vodka and “Eeh Bah Gum” rum and are being sold into local pubs, bars, specialist retailers and direct to customers online.

With a planned roll out into major multiples in 2023, the duo is already working on an additional range of after dinner chocolates and locally made fudge, also based on the original Brontë Liqueur recipe.