As we settle into the warmer months of the year, we may be looking for ways to cool down during a heatwave. Grabbing an ice cream is one of the most delicious and refreshing ways to do so.
To celebrate the hot weather, we asked our food experts and analysed reviews to determine the best ice cream spots the UK has to offer.
Here are 17 of the best ice cream spots in the UK.
1. Bilmonte, London
Bilmonte is an ice cream parlour located on Great Windmill Street in the Soho area of London. Bilmonte serves Italian gelato, as well as coffee, cakes and more. It is highly praised by customers for its quality and flavours. | Google-Bilmonte
2. Swoon Gelato, Bristol
Swoon Gelato on College Green in Bristol is highly praised and rated by customers in the city. It is an ice cream parlour chain with locations also in Bath and Oxford. | Tripadvisor-Swoon Gelato
3. Luigi’s Gelato, Portsmouth
Luigi’s Gelato is an ice cream shop located on Albert Road in Portsmouth. Alongside Italian-inspired gelato, it also serves up other sweet desserts and coffees. | Google-Luigi's Gelato
4. La-pop!, Birmingham
Despite being known as a unique lolly and coffee bar, La-pop has received praise for its ice cream offerings. Located in Edgbaston Village in Birmingham, the dessert shop creates hand-crafted gelato lollies, using locally sourced organic milk. | Tripadvisor-La-Pop
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.