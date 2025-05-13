The Singleton Malt Master Selection | Singleton

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for a Father’s Day gift that won’t disappoint? These Amazon whisky deals offer big savings on great bottles – including smooth Speysides and a surprising own-brand pick.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s only a few weeks to Father’s Day, and while whisky might feel like a bit of a cliché gift, the right bottle can still go down a storm – especially if it’s something they haven’t tried before. From sherry-cask Speysides to creamy Islay pours, there are some standout deals on Amazon right now - including a bargain basement Amazon own-brand that might be a pleasant surprise.

We’ve rounded up the best-value bottles on offer this week, with savings of up to 40%. Just don’t wait too long – the best ones tend to sell out fast.

1. Amazon ‘by Amazon’ Blended Scotch Whisky (1L)

The best-value litre bottle in the round-up | Amazon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon’s own-label whisky might raise eyebrows, but it’s actually a surprisingly drinkable blend – and excellent value. It’s matured for a minimum of three years in American oak and features a blend of single malt and grain whisky for a rounded, caramel-forward flavour. It even picked up a Silver at the 2025 International Spirits Challenge. For under £20, it’s a smart choice for mixing or everyday sipping.

2. Tamnavulin Speyside Double Cask Single Malt

A sherry-finished Speyside whisky at a brilliant price | Tamnavulin

A textbook Speyside single malt, Tamnavulin Double Cask is sweet and approachable – matured in American oak and finished in sherry casks. You’ll get notes of apple, pear, toffee and soft spice, with a smooth mouthfeel and mellow finish. It’s an easy-drinking dram that also makes a great gift thanks to its handsome packaging.

3. The Singleton of Dufftown Malt Master Selection

A fruity and easy-drinking Speyside malt at a huge discount | Singleton

Smooth, mellow and perfect for summer evenings, this Dufftown single malt delivers gentle flavours of vanilla, fresh pear, and honey with a light, fruity finish. It’s matured in three types of cask, giving it a rounded complexity while still remaining very accessible. Best enjoyed neat, but works well in long summer serves too.

4. Bunnahabhain Stiuireadair Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bunnahabhain Stiùireadair is a rare unpeated Islay single malt, offering rich sherry character in a coastal setting | Bunnahabhain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An unpeated Islay malt with a rich sherry cask influence, Bunnahabhain Stiuireadair (pronounced Bunn-na-ha-venn) is one of the best-value single malts you can grab right now. On Amazon, it’s down to just £27.47, saving you over £11 on the RRP. That’s a fantastic price for a dram that’s often praised for its creamy texture, dried fruit, caramel and nutty-spice finish.

It’s a great choice if you love Islay but want something gentler than the typical peaty options. Try it neat, with a splash of water, or even in an Old Fashioned-style cocktail.

5. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

A smooth Speyside dram, Aberlour 12 is matured in traditional oak and sherry casks. | Aberlour

The Aberlour 12 is a staple of the Speyside region, offering a classic introduction to sherry-cask-matured Scotch. It’s double matured—first in traditional American oak and then finished in sherry oak casks—creating layers of fruitiness, warm spice and richness that far exceed its price point.

On the nose, expect red apple and orchard fruit; the palate opens up with rich chocolate, toffee, cinnamon, and a slight ginger kick. The finish is long, sweet and just a little spicy, ideal for sipping neat or with a drop of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For under £35, it’s exceptional value, especially with its reputation as a crowd-pleasing dram that both newcomers and seasoned fans enjoy.

6. Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey

Gentleman Jack is an absolute bargain at the moment | Amazon

This is a huge saving on a very special bottle of the legendary Jack Daniel’s Tennessee bourbon. It’s been mellowed twice, and the second time with charcoal, which gives it an array of unique flavours and a silky smoothness you won’t find in the standard Jack Daniel’s No 7 blend.

It means you can expect notes of maple syrup, fruit and vanilla spice with a warm and pleasant finish from what is arguably one of the best mainstream bourbon whiskies out there now.

Bourbon is a very different whisky to Scotch, much sweeter, and easier to drink neat for those who find Scottish malts a little harsh. They’re delicious over ice, but also make a perfect base for a whisky and coke. They’re also a great way to soothe a common cold (not medical advice!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Talisker Special Release 2022

It's rare to see such a big saving on a genuinely premium whisky | Amazon

This special release 2022 Talisker Single Malt usually sells for £105, but Amazon has slashed the price to just £52 – a rare find for an 11-year-old, cask-strength whisky from the Isle of Skye.

Matured in a mix of first-fill and refill ex-bourbon casks with a touch of wine cask influence, it delivers Talisker's signature sweet, smoky, and spicy profile, balanced by a unique fruity twist and a salty sea-air finish.

At 55.1% ABV, it’s a bold dram and a brilliant deal – especially with Father’s Day on the horizon. But don’t hang about – Amazon whisky offers like this can vanish overnight.

🥃 Prefer to shop around before you buy?

It’s always worth checking other top whisky retailers too. You’ll often find excellent single malts and limited editions at Master of Malt, browse curated collections at The Whisky Exchange, or explore collector bottles and indie labels at Hard to Find Whisky. If you’re after something rare or distinctive, House of Malt is also well worth a look.