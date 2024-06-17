Baileys Birthday Cake is back! Celebrate in style with this limited-edition favourite.

Baileys fans, rejoice! The highly-anticipated Birthday Cake flavour is making a grand return.

First introduced in 2021, this beloved limited edition liquid blends the iconic taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream (17% ABV) with the delightful flavours of sweet vanilla cake and rich buttercream frosting.

Perfect for birthdays, special occasions, or enjoyed on its own as a delicious treat, Baileys Birthday Cake is the celebration you can taste.

Whether it's drizzled over ice cream, mixed into a milkshake, or enjoyed neat, Baileys Birthday Cake makes any moment worth celebrating.

In honour of the return of one of its best-loved limited edition flavours, Baileys has also reintroduced two irresistible cake-inspired recipes for fans to indulge in: the Baileys Scrumptious Birthday Cake and the Birthday Cake Sipper.

The Birthday Cake Sipper is ideal for those looking for a shorter serve: Baileys Birthday Cake topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. But if you're after a delicious bake for a big birthday (and every birthday is big), the Baileys Birthday Cake is the perfect recipe - delicious, playful, and truly scrumptious.

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimms, Baileys, and Non-alc at Diageo GB, says: “We’re thrilled to bring back Baileys Birthday Cake for fans who adored it back in 2021. This flavour encapsulates the joy of celebrations, making every sip a moment to remember. Enjoy it on its own or try our fun new recipes for a unique twist on the classic Baileys experience.”

