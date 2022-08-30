Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Kirklees Council, Third Sector Leaders, and with financial support from Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd, a further two community food hubs are opening in the area, making a total of five hubs across the district.

The latest is set to open at Howden Clough Community Centre on Wednesday, September 14 and a fifth hub is expected to open at Dewsbury Moor in the near future.

The hubs will provide access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

Councillor Paul Davies, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “I am very excited about the partnership with TBBT and the launch of the two additional hubs.

“I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure.

“These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice.”

TBBT works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute surplus food that often ends up going to waste.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “Our work is having an impact in low income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.

“But we can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate with more than double the amount of new families registering each month as members compared to last year.

“Our members tell us that over 80 per cent of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families.

“Working in conjunction with local authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it."

Members of TBBT can access shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

To become a member of TBBT email [email protected] or text 07860 063304.

For more information, visit www.breadandbutterthing.org/contact