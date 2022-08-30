Award-winning affordable food scheme The Bread and Butter Thing launches two more hubs in north Kirklees
The UK’s leading community food organisation, The Bread and Butter Thing (TBBT), has announced it is opening two new hubs in north Kirklees.
Working in partnership with Kirklees Council, Third Sector Leaders, and with financial support from Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd, a further two community food hubs are opening in the area, making a total of five hubs across the district.
The latest is set to open at Howden Clough Community Centre on Wednesday, September 14 and a fifth hub is expected to open at Dewsbury Moor in the near future.
The hubs will provide access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.
Most Popular
-
1
Look inside this 'immaculate' bungalow with beautiful gardens for sale
-
2
Award-winning affordable food scheme The Bread and Butter Thing launches two more hubs in north Kirklees
-
3
View this all-round lovely home, for sale on the outskirts of Dewsbury
-
4
An MG for the modern age
-
5
Electric car charging: how much will it cost to charge an EV after energy price cap rise in October 2022?
Councillor Paul Davies, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “I am very excited about the partnership with TBBT and the launch of the two additional hubs.
“I know that some families across our communities are struggling to put food on the table and the cost of living crisis is only adding more pressure.
“These hubs will make a big difference to those families, not only by providing affordable, nutritious food but also by offering other kinds of support and advice.”
TBBT works in partnership with supermarkets, factories and farms to redistribute surplus food that often ends up going to waste.
Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “Our work is having an impact in low income communities by reducing stress around food and enabling families to eat healthily and affordably.
“But we can’t ignore the fact that the rising cost of living is driving demand for our affordable scheme at an unprecedented rate with more than double the amount of new families registering each month as members compared to last year.
“Our members tell us that over 80 per cent of them have previously had to skip meals to feed their families.
“Working in conjunction with local authorities and local community partners allows us to spread our service even further and support more people who need it."
Members of TBBT can access shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.
To become a member of TBBT email [email protected] or text 07860 063304.