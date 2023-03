Can you spot yourself on a night out at Auctions in 2010?

Step back inside Auctions and reminisce on some good old nights out in Batley back in 2010.

If you remember visiting Auctions on Station Road in 2010, we might just have a photo of you dancing the night away.

Here are 16 photos taken by our photographer - do you recognise anyone?

1 . Nights out at Auctions in 2010 Joanne, Dominique, Phil, Lucy and Rachel. Photo: chloe firth Photo Sales

2 . Nights out at Auctions in 2010 Jade, Steph and clare. Photo: chloe firth Photo Sales

3 . Nights out at Auctions in 2010 Lucy, Natalie, Hannah and Christine. Photo: chloe firth Photo Sales

4 . Nights out at Auctions in 2010 Ruth and Daniella. Photo: chloe firth Photo Sales