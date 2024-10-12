Aldi recalls The Fishmonger Soy & Ginger Fusions Tuna because of wheat

By Tom Morton

Editor

Published 12th Oct 2024, 11:40 GMT
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 11:41 GMT
A supermarket is recalling food as it contains wheat - which is not on the label.

It means that tins of Aldi’s The Fishmonger Soy & Ginger Fusions Tuna may prove dangerous to coeliacs and those with an allergy or intolerance to wheat.

The Food Standards Agency has sent out a recall notice, which outlines that all batches on sale of the 80g tins are being recalled.

Aldi

A statement from Aldi says: “Our supplier is recalling The Fishmonger Soy & Ginger Fusions Tuna because the product contains an undeclared allergen (wheat). Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given. We apologise that this product did not meet our usual high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

For information go to help.aldi.co.uk or call the chain’s customer services on 0800 042 0800.

