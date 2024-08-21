Aldi offers shoppers chance to win a share of £5,000 by voting for ‘fan favourite’ products

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is calling on shoppers to help uncover the nation’s top products in its new ‘Fan Favourite’ survey, with £5,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

From today (21st August) customers can vote for their favourite Aldi items across ten categories, including ‘Lunch’, ‘Fakeaway’, ‘Top Tipple’ and ‘Health & Beauty’ as well as ‘Social Media Star’, which includes a shortlist of the ten most talked about products on social media.

TikTok videos mentioning Cuthbert have been viewed a staggering 3 million times in the past 12 months alone.

From the iconic Cuthbert Cake to the in demand Nutoka Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, and award-winning Veuve Monsigny Champagne, Aldi will finally settle the score, as shoppers decide which products they love the most.

By submitting a vote, entrants will be in with a chance of winning one of five £1,000 Aldi vouchers. All shoppers need to do is head to www.aldi.co.uk/fan-favourite and complete the short survey by 9th September.

What’s more, the nation’s ‘Fan Favourite’ Aldi products will be highlighted in stores so shoppers can clearly see the must-have items that people love filling their baskets with.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “Aldi shoppers love to share their best buys, secret finds and top bargains, so we thought it was about time we uncover the nation’s favourites.

“Most of the time we know what’s going to go down a storm with our customers, but every now and then there’s a surprise superstar – like our viral protein puddings! We love hearing what shoppers think and want to make it as easy as possible for others to find those products people love the most. We can’t wait to see the results.”

To enter, all shoppers need to do is go to www.aldi.co.uk/fan-favourite and complete the ‘Fan Favourite’ survey

Further information on the survey, plus full terms and conditions, can be found here: Terms and Conditions