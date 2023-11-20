Aldi launches new budget friendly McDonald’s inspired burgers for just £1.79
Joining the line-up of Aldi’s mouth-watering and affordable McDonald’s alternatives is the all-new Double Cheeseburger and Southern Fried Chicken Burger – both on sale for £1.79.
The delicious, budget friendly new additions rival the chain restaurant’s Double Cheeseburger and McCrispy.
Both available in stores now for up to 69 per cent cheaper than at the golden arches.
Shoppers can now enjoy the popular McDonald’s McCrispy for less with Aldi’s NEW Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£1.79, 225g), now retailing at less than half the price. Crispy chicken tenders are complemented by creamy mayo with crunchy lettuce in a sesame topped bun to create a cost-effective, crunchy treat.
Aldi’s NEW Double Cheeseburger (£1.79, 232g) also packs a flavour punch, with two juicy 100 per cent British Beef patties combined with fresh lettuce and tangy cheese sandwiched between two brioche buns.
Delivering a taste sensation at 18 per cent cheaper than at McDonald’s, this fakeaway treat is sure to deliver savoury satisfaction to any budget conscious burger lover.
Shoppers can complete their McDonald’s fakeaway fix with Aldi’s Takeaway Style French Fries (£1.49, 2 x 250g pack) - which even come in the iconic red fries packaging – available in stores now.