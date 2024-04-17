Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi’s NEW Oakhurst 12 Spicy Chicken Nuggets (£1.99, 300g) offer a deliciously crispy, flavoursome spiced nugget complete with sweet chilli and BBQ dips, for £2.70 less than nine McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

Having not been sold in the UK since September 2022, nugget fans have been begging McDonald’s to bring back the spicy delights with one shopper even exclaiming ‘I would do ANYTHING for these to be permanent’. Luckily, Aldi’s new offering gives all of the heat-packed crispy chicken goodness, for less than half the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi’s popular Oakhurst 4 Chicken Strips (£2.69, 225g) which come with a deliciously crispy breadcrumb coating and tender chicken fillet inside, have also launched this month with a brand-NEW garlic mayo dip. These strips give the McDonald’s Chicken Selects a run for their money – at almost half the price of the £4.89 branded alternative.

Aldi launches McDonald’s inspired spicy chicken nuggets for less than half the price.

What’s more, Aldi is also releasing the NEW protein packed Roosters Chicken Skewers (£2.99, 340g) in three mouthwatering flavours of BBQ, Teriyaki, and Salt & Chilli, making the perfect addition to any sharing platter.