Aldi hops on the TikTok craze with launch of Japanese Kewpie Mayo hit.

Aldi is serving up a taste of Japan by launching internet sensation Kewpie Mayonnaise (£3.19, 355ml) to stores on 18th July.

Foodie fans have been flocking to spread the love on social media for this moreish mayo — a Japanese cult classic — as the hashtag #kewpiemayo has racked up over 94 million TikTok posts and counting.

Carefully created using only egg yolks for a luxurious, richer taste, this sauce boasts an ultra-creamy texture. From adding it as a dipping sauce with sushi to spreading on sandwiches, this iconic Japanese favourite is the perfect addition to any dish.

What’s more, Aldi is the only supermarket to stock a dual-nozzle bottle, which allows for both precise decoration and generous toppings with both a slimline and star shaped nozzle.

Aldi’s Kewpie Mayonnaise will be available in stores and online via Click & Collect from 18th July. Shoppers best be quick if they want to grab a taste of the viral sensation. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!