As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.
In West Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in West Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Emporio Italia, Ilkley
Emporio Italia in Ilkley has a 4.8* rating from 840 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The most wonderful piece of Italy in Ilkley. Family run, fabulous helpful service with gorgeous authentic food, this is not the usual Italian restaurant, it is a unique concept as Luigi the owner chef explains the dishes to diners before ordering and that really makes it even more special.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Agora, Horsforth
The Agora in Horsforth has a 4.7* rating from 648 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely and tasty food with wonderful and welcoming staff. Had the meze for 2 and it was amazing! Thanks. We will be back for sure.” | Google Maps
3. Pizza Punks, Leeds
Pizza Punks in Leeds has a 4.8* rating from 1,333 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Went for a bottomless brunch for my birthday and had a lovely time! Good selection of drinks and food is fab. Bar staff are lovely and make great cocktails!” | Google Maps
4. Pavé, Haworth
Pavé in Haworth has a 4.9* rating from 437 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, great service. Came for an anniversary meal and they could not do enough for us. Loved it. Will be back again.” | Tripadvisor
