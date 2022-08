Did you ever enjoy a night out at the Batley Frontier back in the day?

The Bradford Road venue first opened its doors in 1967 as Batley Variety Club and once hosted musical stars such as Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield and Shirley Bassey.

It was turned into the Frontier club in the 1980s and hosted a generation of clubbers before closing in 2016.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

1. 2008 Jenna, Linzi and Rosie in The Frontier.

2. Bailey, Davina and Will.

3. Carly and Vicki.

4. Natalie and Joanne.