15 of the best fish and chip shops and restaurants in West Yorkshire - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 13:14 BST

Diners have picked the best places for a chippy tea 🐟

A meal of fish and chips is one of the most beloved, traditional dishes, which has been popular with Brits for many years.

There are plenty of amazing fish and chips takeaways and restaurants across West Yorkshire.

We analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine 15 of the best places to visit for fish and chips in the area.

1. Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant, Leeds

Skyliner Fish & Chip Restaurant in Leeds has a 4.5* rating from 1,217 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The skyliner never disappoints. Homely, great service and excellent quality food. It's the only fish and chip shop we will go to!” | TripAdvisor

2. Finlay’s Land and Sea, Holmfirth

Finlay’s Land and Sea in Holmfirth has a 5* rating from 156 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Warm, welcome and friendly, Very cosy, the staff are great had a great time with family, and love how it’s dog friendly too. Highly recommend.” | TripAdvisor

3. Woodlands Hotel & Pub, Bradford

Woodlands Hotel & Pub in Bradford has a 5* rating from 294 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Lovely food and service couldn’t do enough for us. We went on Friday fish and chips special. It was so fresh and light the gammon was large and cooked to perfection with an abundance of trimmings.” | Google Maps

4. Original Fisheries, Leeds

Original Fisheries in Leeds has a 5* rating from 119 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “This was my local chippy 30 years ago. Came all the way from New Zealand and it was just as good. Well worth the trip. Will definitely recommend to family here and will visit again before we leave.” | Google

