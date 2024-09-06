We asked people for their most-liked places to taste one of the nation’s favourite dishes.
Here, in no particular order, are some of the restaurants and takeaways in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen that were suggested.
1. Curry Main CARL DE SOUZA AFP via Getty Images.jpg
14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in North Kirklees Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images
2. 14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in North Kirklees
Royal King Grill - Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury Photo: Google Street View
3. 14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in North Kirklees
Bangla Lounge - Low Lane, Birstall Photo: Google Street View
4. 14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in North Kirklees
Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar - Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge Photo: Jim Fitton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.