14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen - as suggested by you

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Reporter Series readers have been sharing their recommendations for the best Indian restaurants and takeaways across North Kirklees where you can enjoy a curry.

We asked people for their most-liked places to taste one of the nation’s favourite dishes.

Here, in no particular order, are some of the restaurants and takeaways in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen that were suggested.

14 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways for a curry in North Kirklees Photo: CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

Royal King Grill - Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury

Royal King Grill - Reman House, South Street, Dewsbury Photo: Google Street View

Bangla Lounge - Low Lane, Birstall

Bangla Lounge - Low Lane, Birstall Photo: Google Street View

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar - Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge

Parmars Family Indian Restaurant and Bar - Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge Photo: Jim Fitton

