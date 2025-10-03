There is nothing better than a traditional Sunday lunch, roast dinner or carvery to warm - and fill - you up as the days get colder and darker.

Combining succulent meat, crispy roasties, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and winter vegetables all covered in tasty gravy, makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

In no particular order, here are just 13 of the best places across North Kirklees to enjoy a delicious roast dinner – according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The Golden Fleece The Golden Fleece, 23 Whitehall Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EQ - 4.1/5, based on 793 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Hare And Hounds The Hare And Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE - 4.2/5 based on 1,259 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Miller & Carter Mirfield Miller & Carter, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BY - 4.3/5 based on 2,114 reviews. Photo: Google Street View