13 of the best places for a roast dinner in Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Adam Cheshire
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:30 BST
Here are just 13 of the best places to enjoy a delicious roast dinner across Dewsbury, Mirfield and Spen according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

There is nothing better than a traditional Sunday lunch, roast dinner or carvery to warm - and fill - you up as the days get colder and darker.

Combining succulent meat, crispy roasties, creamy mash, Yorkshire puddings and winter vegetables all covered in tasty gravy, makes for the perfect meal – with everyone having their favourite part.

In no particular order, here are just 13 of the best places across North Kirklees to enjoy a delicious roast dinner – according to Tripadvisor reviews.

The Golden Fleece, 23 Whitehall Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EQ - 4.1/5, based on 793 reviews.

1. The Golden Fleece

The Golden Fleece, 23 Whitehall Road, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EQ - 4.1/5, based on 793 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Hare And Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE - 4.2/5 based on 1,259 reviews.

2. The Hare And Hounds

The Hare And Hounds, Liley Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8EE - 4.2/5 based on 1,259 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Miller & Carter, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BY - 4.3/5 based on 2,114 reviews.

3. Miller & Carter Mirfield

Miller & Carter, Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BY - 4.3/5 based on 2,114 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Healds Hall Hotel, Leeds Road, Liversedge, WF15 6JA - 4.6/5 based on 260 reviews.

4. Healds Hall Hotel

Healds Hall Hotel, Leeds Road, Liversedge, WF15 6JA - 4.6/5 based on 260 reviews. Photo: steve riding

