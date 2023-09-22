News you can trust since 1858
12 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to Google Reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?

To ensure you enjoy your weekend treat, here is a list of some of the most popular place to get a full English fry-up in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen according to Google ratings:

Cafe Mon Amis on Corporation Street has a 4.5 star rating.

1. Cafe Mon Amis

Cafe Mon Amis on Corporation Street has a 4.5 star rating.

Cloggs Coffee Shop on Tithe Barn St, Dewsbury, has a 4.6 star rating.

2. Cloggs Coffee Shop

Cloggs Coffee Shop on Tithe Barn St, Dewsbury, has a 4.6 star rating.

Bee’s Café, Thornhill Road, has a 4.8 star rating.

3. Bee’s Café

Bee's Café, Thornhill Road, has a 4.8 star rating.

West Riding Refreshment Rooms has a 4.5 star rating.

4. West Riding Refreshment Rooms

West Riding Refreshment Rooms has a 4.5 star rating.

