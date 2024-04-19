These are among the highest-rated pubs in and around North Kirklees with beer gardens and outdoor seating according to Google reviews.
1. The Flowerpot
The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 724 reviews Photo: Google Street View
2. The Old Hall
The Old Hall, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.6/5, based on 192 reviews. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World
3. The Travellers Rest
The Travellers Rest, Hopton Lane, Mirfield - 4.5/5, based on 462 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Crackenedge
The Crackenedge, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 87 reviews. Photo: Google Street View