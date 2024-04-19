Customers at an outside table as they enjoy food and drinks. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images).Customers at an outside table as they enjoy food and drinks. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images).
Customers at an outside table as they enjoy food and drinks. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images).

11 of the best pubs in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen for beer gardens and outdoor seating according to Google reviews

The evening’s are getting lighter and there are hopefully a lot of sunnier and warmer days ahead - so what better way to enjoy these moments with a cool drink in a beer garden?
By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

These are among the highest-rated pubs in and around North Kirklees with beer gardens and outdoor seating according to Google reviews.

The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 724 reviews

1. The Flowerpot

The Flowerpot, Calder Road, Mirfield - 4.6/5, based on 724 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Old Hall, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.6/5, based on 192 reviews.

2. The Old Hall

The Old Hall, New North Road, Heckmondwike - 4.6/5, based on 192 reviews. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
The Travellers Rest, Hopton Lane, Mirfield - 4.5/5, based on 462 reviews.

3. The Travellers Rest

The Travellers Rest, Hopton Lane, Mirfield - 4.5/5, based on 462 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Crackenedge, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 87 reviews.

4. The Crackenedge

The Crackenedge, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - 4.6/5, based on 87 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyGoogleNorth Kirklees