An annual event celebrating Yorkshire Day is once again returning to Birstall’s Oakwell Hall Country Park this August.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 3 from 11am to 4pm, and is free to attend.

The event, taking place on the closest Sunday to Yorkshire Day – which is observed on August 1 – will celebrate local talent and creativity with more than 50 stalls featuring Yorkshire businesses and a mini musical festival featuring local Kirklees and Yorkshire artists.

Families can enjoy seeing a range of animals, with rabbits, guinea pigs, alpacas, calves, lambs, ponies, donkeys, and goats set to appear at the event.

Oakwell Hall and Country Park will host its annual Yorkshire Day event on August 3. Picture: Jim Fitton

A range of workshops will also be on offer for children, including bushcraft, arts and crafts, and face painting workshops.

For those that enjoy baking, a ‘cake off’ competition will be held, with prizes up for grabs for the best Yorkshire-themed bakes.

The competition must be entered prior to the day, and more information can be found on the ‘cake off’ competition’s Facebook event page.

A street food and drink market will also be available throughout the day with a variety of options.

The event is dog friendly, but organisers have asked that they are kept on a short lead and away from farm animals for the duration of the event.

Free parking can be found on Colliery Field on Nutter Lane, and at the Visitor Centre car park for blue badge holders.

The event is hosted by Oakwell Hall Country Park and Kirklees Council.