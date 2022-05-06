Wakefield's Caffe Noor teams up with Josh Warrington's old stomping ground, Dicky's Gym, to offer teens free training

The partnership will see the gym offering a free place for under 17s to train between the 4pm-6pm every weekday, as well as two weekly training sessions free of charge.

The initiative, which will help to support local teenagers, has been funded by Caffe Noor as they continue their, ‘coffee with a conscience’ purpose.

The Trinity Walk cafe has a history of giving back to their local communities, which is reflected in Caffe Noor’s business concept which, at the end of each month, sees them split profits 50/50 - with one half of the money going to things that will directly benefit local children and the other towards the launch of another cafe.

Dicky’s gym, which was the home to IBF World champion boxer, Josh Warrington, has already helped a huge amount of local young adults to find focus through training.

Rebecca Sampson, from Caffee Noor said: “It’s really important that our young people are presented with opportunities to grow and succeed.

“We want to show young people that focus and hard work can create big results. Not just in the gym, but in every aspect of life. It’s about helping kids find this mindset from a young age and giving them the confidence to go out there and succeed.”

Owner and trainer, Mark said, “Training at Dicky’s will not only help these teens to stay fit and healthy but it can also help their mental health too. We want to create a safe space for these teens to turn to, to as and when they need.”