Things to do during the summer holidays: Ideas for family days out during July and August including play centres, museums, and animal experiences

By Catherine Gannon
Published 27th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST
If you’re looking for fun days out this July and August but don’t want to travel far, here is a list of ideas for family days out to make the most of the summer holidays.

From play centres and museums to animal experiences and stunning parkland, we’ve included visitor attractions that have all been rated highly by Tripadvisor users and which are within a one hour drive from Dewsbury.

Click through the gallery to find some inspiration for fun days out this summer.

Visitors can learn about the fascinating history of the hall or roam the stunning surrounding estate at Shibden Hall, around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at Lister’s Road, Halifax, HX3 6XG. Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 from more than 1,000 reviews.

1. Shibden Hall

Visitors can learn about the fascinating history of the hall or roam the stunning surrounding estate at Shibden Hall, around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at Lister’s Road, Halifax, HX3 6XG. Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 from more than 1,000 reviews. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The spa in Gomersal at Moor Lane, Gomersal Park Hotel, Gomersal, BD19 4LJ, has a Tripadvisor rating of 4 from more than 60 reviews.

2. Dream Spa

The spa in Gomersal at Moor Lane, Gomersal Park Hotel, Gomersal, BD19 4LJ, has a Tripadvisor rating of 4 from more than 60 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A Green Flag awarded park with “outstanding views” at Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury WF13 2SG. Tripadvisor rating of 3.8 from more than 50 reviews.

3. Crow Nest Park

A Green Flag awarded park with “outstanding views” at Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury WF13 2SG. Tripadvisor rating of 3.8 from more than 50 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
An experience offering open cockpit flying around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at The Airfield, New Lennerton Lane, Leeds, LS25 6JE. Tripadvisor rating of 5 from more than 100 reviews.

4. Tiger Moth Flight Experience

An experience offering open cockpit flying around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at The Airfield, New Lennerton Lane, Leeds, LS25 6JE. Tripadvisor rating of 5 from more than 100 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:IdeasTripAdvisorDewsbury
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice