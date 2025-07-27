From play centres and museums to animal experiences and stunning parkland, we’ve included visitor attractions that have all been rated highly by Tripadvisor users and which are within a one hour drive from Dewsbury.
Click through the gallery to find some inspiration for fun days out this summer.
1. Shibden Hall
Visitors can learn about the fascinating history of the hall or roam the stunning surrounding estate at Shibden Hall, around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at Lister’s Road, Halifax, HX3 6XG. Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 from more than 1,000 reviews. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Dream Spa
The spa in Gomersal at Moor Lane, Gomersal Park Hotel, Gomersal, BD19 4LJ, has a Tripadvisor rating of 4 from more than 60 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Crow Nest Park
A Green Flag awarded park with “outstanding views” at Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury WF13 2SG. Tripadvisor rating of 3.8 from more than 50 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Tiger Moth Flight Experience
An experience offering open cockpit flying around a 40 minute drive from Dewsbury at The Airfield, New Lennerton Lane, Leeds, LS25 6JE. Tripadvisor rating of 5 from more than 100 reviews. Photo: Google
