These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog ideal for families with young children - including the loving Labrador Retriever
These breeds of pup are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the family-friendly dog choice.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy over lockdown then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared to around 250,000.
But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.