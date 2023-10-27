The Salvation Army urging people in North Kirklees to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army in Heckmondwike is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families can’t put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Parents are able to choose from the donated gifts, bringing agency and dignity to a Christmas period which for many people can be the toughest time of year.

Last year, Heckmondwike Salvation Army distributed gifts to 88 families and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Christmas Appeal leader Janet Devine said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home.

"We have seen the devastating effect of the cost of living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing.

"We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

The church on Barrack Street will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys and food items from November 1 to November 30 and especially needs gifts for teenages up to 18 and toiletries and gift sets for parents.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

They can be dropped off at Heckmondwike Salvation Army Church and Community Centre or at the charity shop in the town.