Stunning pictures of the snow as wintry weather transforms Dewsbury and surrounding area following Met Office yellow and amber alerts

By Catherine Gannon
Published 6th Jan 2025, 12:15 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 14:05 GMT
Readers submitted stunning pictures as the wintry weather transformed Dewsbury into a winter wonderland.

Much of the country was covered by thick snow at the weekend as the Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice.

Click through the gallery of images to see some of the beautiful pictures.

Photo: Kim Walsh

1. Readers' pictures of the snow in and around Dewsbury

Photo: Kim Walsh Photo: Kim Walsh

Photo: Graham Ranji Ineson

2. Readers' pictures of the snow in and around Dewsbury

Photo: Graham Ranji Ineson Photo: Graham Ranji Ineson

Photo: Ann Regan

3. Readers' pictures of the snow in and around Dewsbury

Photo: Ann Regan Photo: Ann Regan

Photo: Hazel Naylor

4. Readers' pictures of the snow in and around Dewsbury

Photo: Hazel Naylor Photo: Hazel Naylor

