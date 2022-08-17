Six North Kirklees based activities to keep your children entertained for week five of the holidays

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running out of ideas to keep your children entertained for the last few weeks of the holidays? We’ve come up with six activities to keep them busy.

Visit your local park

North Kirklees is lucky to have lots of parks and nature reserves where you can go and have a fun day out.

For example, there is Crow Nest Park on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury, Wilton Park on Bradford Road in Batley and Oakwell Country Park on Nova Lane in Birstall.

Dinosaur hunt

Libraries across Kirklees are hosting a roarsome chase to find and contain the escaped dinosaurs and return them inside the book before it’s too late.

The dinosaur hunt is a free event taking place throughout summer.

Oakwell Hall in Birstall.

For further information please visit: http://www.kirkleeslibraries.co.uk/children-and-young-people/

Family Film Screenings

Dewsbury Town Hall, which is based on Wakefield Old Road, is hosting family film screenings throughout the holidays, with the next screening expected on August 31.

Tickets cost £3 per person or £10 for a family ticket, with under 2s free

Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

To find out what’s on visit the Dewsbury Town Hall Facebook page.

Books and Bugs Story Trails

Celebrate the wonder of nature and the pleasure of being outdoors on the Kirklees Council summer story trails.

Tim Hopgood’s ‘My Big Book of Outdoors’ is the inspiration for the fun family picture trail and bug hunt this summer.

The trail is recommended for families with children up to age eight and will take place on Monday, August 22, between noon and 4pm at Dewsbury Country park on Park Road.

This event is free.

To find out more and to book your tickets go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries

Visit your local library

All Kirklees libraries are open for the little ones to have fun, learn and discover new things throughout the summer.

Find out more about your local library, visit http://www.kirkleeslibraries.co.uk/locations/

Museums

With free entry to all Kirklees museums, why not take a visit?

History comes to life at Oakwell Hall and Country Park, which is based on Nutter Lane in Birstall, with award-winning parks, gardens, gift shop and café.

Oakwell Hall and Country park is open Tuesday to Thursday between noon and 4pm throughout the holidays and between noon and 4pm and Saturday and Sunday.

Or why not take a trip around the world at the Bagshaw Museum on Woodlands Road in Birstall?

The Bagshaw museum is open Tuesday toThursday between 11am and 5pm, until September 5 and between noon and 5pm on weekends.