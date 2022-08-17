Six North Kirklees based activities to keep your children entertained for week five of the holidays
With only a couple more weeks of the summer holidays to go, here are six north Kirklees activities to keep your children entertained.
Running out of ideas to keep your children entertained for the last few weeks of the holidays? We’ve come up with six activities to keep them busy.
Visit your local park
North Kirklees is lucky to have lots of parks and nature reserves where you can go and have a fun day out.
For example, there is Crow Nest Park on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury, Wilton Park on Bradford Road in Batley and Oakwell Country Park on Nova Lane in Birstall.
Dinosaur hunt
Libraries across Kirklees are hosting a roarsome chase to find and contain the escaped dinosaurs and return them inside the book before it’s too late.
The dinosaur hunt is a free event taking place throughout summer.
For further information please visit: http://www.kirkleeslibraries.co.uk/children-and-young-people/
Family Film Screenings
Dewsbury Town Hall, which is based on Wakefield Old Road, is hosting family film screenings throughout the holidays, with the next screening expected on August 31.
Tickets cost £3 per person or £10 for a family ticket, with under 2s free
To find out what’s on visit the Dewsbury Town Hall Facebook page.
Books and Bugs Story Trails
Celebrate the wonder of nature and the pleasure of being outdoors on the Kirklees Council summer story trails.
Tim Hopgood’s ‘My Big Book of Outdoors’ is the inspiration for the fun family picture trail and bug hunt this summer.
The trail is recommended for families with children up to age eight and will take place on Monday, August 22, between noon and 4pm at Dewsbury Country park on Park Road.
This event is free.
To find out more and to book your tickets go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kirkleeslibraries
Visit your local library
All Kirklees libraries are open for the little ones to have fun, learn and discover new things throughout the summer.
Find out more about your local library, visit http://www.kirkleeslibraries.co.uk/locations/
Museums
With free entry to all Kirklees museums, why not take a visit?
History comes to life at Oakwell Hall and Country Park, which is based on Nutter Lane in Birstall, with award-winning parks, gardens, gift shop and café.
Oakwell Hall and Country park is open Tuesday to Thursday between noon and 4pm throughout the holidays and between noon and 4pm and Saturday and Sunday.
Or why not take a trip around the world at the Bagshaw Museum on Woodlands Road in Birstall?
The Bagshaw museum is open Tuesday toThursday between 11am and 5pm, until September 5 and between noon and 5pm on weekends.