New survey reveals extent of loneliness among parents in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Kirklees family support charity is warning of a loneliness crisis among parents as it releases new survey findings today.

A new survey commissioned by leading family support charity, Home-Start UK, reveals potential widespread loneliness among parents in Yorkshire and the Humber, with almost 9-in-10 (89%) reporting they have experienced feeling lonely or isolated.

The results are part of a national study, carried out by YouGov, highlights the scale of isolation felt by parents and carers during critical stages of their children’s development and identifies an urgent need for addressing loneliness for families across the country.

Key findings from the national survey include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Girl on a swing

· Isolation among parents: Almost 1-in-5 (18%) of parent's surveyed say they rarely or never have meaningful contact with another adult outside their household, showing the extent of isolation experienced by many families.

· Younger parents are more likely to feel isolated: Young parents are much more likely to report feeling isolated than older parents. 28% of parents aged 18-24 say they always or often feel lonely, compared to 20% of parents aged 35-44, and just 16% of parents aged 45-54.

· Difference made by employment: Parents who are not working are over twice as likely to always or often feel lonely or isolated, than those who are working, with people who are unemployed three times more likely (working: 16% v unemployed: 48% v not working/other: 36%).

· Loneliness is felt by dads as well as mums: Men are as likely as women to say they rarely or never have meaningful contact with other adults outside the household (17% v 19%) and are just as likely to say they often or always have feelings of loneliness and isolation (18% v 20%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Lower incomes make isolation worse: Those on lower incomes are more likely to say they always or often feel lonely, compared to those on higher incomes. (24% in C2DE v 15% in ABC1), and the high cost of living being the leading factor given contributing towards feelings of loneliness or isolation (48%)

In response, Home-Start Kirklees, which supports families and children across Kirklees is calling for more volunteers to reach the ever-growing number of families needing support. Their volunteering opportunities are vast, ranging from trustees and business advisors to food parcel deliveries and long-term family support volunteers. If you think you could help, we’d love to hear from you. Our next volunteer training courses start on the 10th October in Batley and Huddersfield.

Visit www.homestart-kirklees.org.uk or call 01484 421925 to find out more.

Kerri Flanagan Director of Home-Start Kirklees said:

“Home-Start Kirklees has seen a consistent trend in isolation and loneliness since post Covid and is one of the main reasons why families are referred into our services. This has a major impact on parent’s health and well-being which can impact negatively on their children, causing stressful family challenges where they feel like they have nowhere to go and no one to turn to. Parents in this situation can feel vulnerable, that they are not being listed to and no-one cares…. it’s a lonely place to be…. people need connections with others to help face their difficulties…..Home-Start Kirklees offers peer support to families in need - where every family is valued."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past year Home-Start Kirklees supported 293 families and 577 children, this is a 17% increase from the previous year. Home-Starts Kirklees also report a 23% increase in the number of families requiring support with finances and household debt since 2021, and a rise in families experiencing mental health struggles of 13%.

Peter Grigg, Chief Executive of Home-Start UK, which represents 177 local Home-Starts across the UK, added: “This survey paints a painful picture of a loneliness crisis in parenthood. Even though we are more digitally connected than ever, too many parents are missing meaningful connections with other adults, and this is having a devastating impact on their ability to cope as well as on child development.

Parenting can be so joyful, but where parents and carers are isolated, parents can lack emotional support and children miss social interaction. Parents and carers are the most important factor in a child’s development and so it is important for all our futures that we provide compassionate communities of support for families in the critical early years of childhood.”

The findings highlight a silent epidemic faced by parents feeling cut off from the wider community, with social isolation having consequences on their mental health. With inflation driving up the prices of basic living essentials many families are finding it difficult. Financial strains can cause them to cut back on social activities which leads to further isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new survey of parents reveals the Impact of rising Cost of Living and the mental health concerns of parents. 48% of parents cited the high cost of living as a significant factor contributing to their feelings of loneliness or isolation while 43% of parents acknowledged that mental health challenges play a role in their sense of isolation. Those with the youngest children find physical distance from family and friends as a major contributor to their loneliness and would like more community-based support.

Home-Start Kirklees have today joined a new national campaign – “We answer the cries you don’t hear” – to raise awareness of the challenges faced by parents. Three poignant short films have been made to highlight critical issues such as maternal mental health, the impact of the cost of living on families, and the grief faced by parents with young children, and to ask – who is there for parents facing crisis?

The films highlight the challenges faced by parents like Fahima, who found herself living in a hostel with a four-year-old during pregnancy. Fahima said “My mental health declined rapidly due to being sick with hyperemesis, homelessness, and loneliness. By the time I gave birth, I was in a very bad place, struggling to even perform basic tasks like showering or holding my baby. Without Home-Start I believe I would have had a severe breakdown”