Mothering Sunday: 8 stunning Mother's Day gifts from Pandora she will love

Lab-grown Diamond Engravable Mum Double Dangle Charm - Treat them to a charm that’s as unique and special as they are. This heart-shaped X, available for £60, features a heart-shaped disc intertwined with a knot, crafted in sterling silver and carries a heartfelt engraving that reads "Mum you are so precious to me", while its back is engravable for a personalised touch, making the gift extra special. Emma Fox, from Pandora UK, said: “If you're giving jewellery as a gift, engraving not only makes the piece unique but adds sentimental value. Picking a special word, message or date that is significant to you and the person you're giving it to – is the best way to make the gift extra special and symbolise what that relationship means to you.”Mum Opalescent Heart Dangle Charm - Celebrate your mum with the Pandora Mum Opalescent Heart Dangle Charm. The intricate design features overlapping silver lines forming a jump ring, a delicate heart-shaped disc engraved with 'Mum,' and a row of pavé for added shine. Crafted in sterling silver, this heart-warming charm features a heart-shaped pink lab-created opal, available for £45.Sparkling Infinity Heart Collier Necklace - The Sparkling Infinity Heart Collier Necklace is a versatile piece perfect for special occasions as well as everyday wear. As a symbol of eternal love, the necklace features an adjustable chain with three jump rings, allowing you to customise its length, retailing at £115.Mum Two-tone Wrapped Heart Charm - Meticulously designed to wrap around any charm carrier, this charm features a captivating motif—a heart formed by looping sterling silver lines. Two engravings, "There is no one like you" and "Mum," add a loving touch, where the 'u' in mum is shaped as a heart, available for just £25.Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Heart Necklace - A universal symbol of love, the heart shape makes this lab-grown diamond necklace the perfect gift to represent a special connection - available at £390.Gold Lab-grown Diamond Heart Earrings - These 14k gold stud earrings feature a unique setting that creates a heart motif with a 0.15 carat lab-grown diamond sparkling at the centre of each earring. A universal symbol of love, the heart shape makes these lab-grown diamond stud earrings the perfect gift to represent a special connection - available for £490.Grey Medium Jewellery Box - Know a jewellery lover? Store precious jewellery in style with this gorgeous, sleek jewellery box. Complete with mirror, this medium-sized storage box is perfect for travel or everyday use, available to buy at just £25.Lab-grown Diamond Heart Ring - Feel the love with the Pandora Talisman Sterling Silver Lab-grown Diamond Heart Ring. This sterling silver ring features a unique setting that creates a heart motif with a 0.25 carat lab-grown diamond sparkling at its centre, available at £350.