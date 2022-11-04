The session - held at Northorpe Hall in Mirfield - focused on parents and carers of children with additional needs.

The event included workshops on understanding children’s mental health and neurodiversity and relaxation based activities to provide those attending some time for self-care.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote a note to Northorpe Hall after attending the event, which said: “I have a teen who is struggling with depression and anxiety and is self harming.

The event saw over 60 parents and carers from across Kirklees.

“I haven't spoken to family or friends about this as I don't even know how I would start that conversation.

“I sat with people living the same experiences and it was the first time where I felt I could talk about what it’s like and how I feel - because they understood.”

Dipika Kaushal, CEO at Northorpe Hall said: “We plan to continue hosting Chill N Chat events in our commitment to finding practical ways of helping parents and carers of children and young people offering support to the whole family.

“Caring for a neuro diverse child can be challenging whilst trying to navigate what is a complex education and care system.

“The parents who attended told us how parenting in this environment results in the decline in their own mental health and wellbeing”.

Routine Chill N Chat sessions offer a safe space for all parents/carers to focus on their self care and wellbeing as well as giving them the opportunity to talk to qualified Northorpe Hall staff and colleagues.

Rosa Forrest, self help and parent support manager, added: “We create a safe space where parents can relax, meet other parents, discuss their experiences and learn how to take care of themselves and their children.

“Chill N Chat Extra sessions will have a specific focus to bring parents in similar situations together to connect and support each other.”

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, an established charity that aims to improve the lives of young people up to age 25, will continue to run these free workshops for young people and their parents.

For more information, visit https://www.northorpehall.co.uk